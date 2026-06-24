Bittu appears before Punjab SC Commission, apologises for his remarks

CHANDIGARH, June 24: Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday appeared before the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission and submitted a written apology for his remarks during heated exchanges with police officers in Dhuri in May.

Bittu had earlier issued a public apology for his casteist remarks.

The Commission had asked the minister to appear before it to present his side of the matter. Bittu had failed to appear before the Commission on two previous occasions.

During his appearance before the Commission on Wednesday, Bittu gave a detailed account of the May 26 incident and stated that being a minister, he should not have uttered such remarks.

He informed Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi that he has already tendered an apology for his remarks.

During the proceedings, Garhi told Bittu that he had received many calls from people regarding the minister's remarks.

The Commission had taken notice through social media that Bittu had allegedly used casteist words during his visit to Dhuri in May.

Bittu was on May 26 involved in heated exchanges with some police officers in Dhuri while demanding the release of BJP leader Onkar Singh, who was detained by the police for allegedly campaigning during the "silent period" in the civic elections.

The minister was accused of using objectionable words against police personnel.

A video of the May 26 incident showing heated exchanges between Bittu and certain police officials had also gone viral on social media.

Polling for civic body elections had taken place on May 26. (PTI)