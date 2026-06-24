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Home / Videos / Bishnah: 25-Yr-Old Wife Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances, Family Alleges Murder

Bishnah: 25-Yr-Old Wife Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances, Family Alleges Murder

  A 25-Yr-Old Wife, identified as Sonia, dies under mysterious circumstances in Pindi camp village, Bishnah, district Jammu. The parents of the deceased alleged that she was constantly tortured by the her husband and have alleged murder. Police have...

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Daily Excelsior
01:57 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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A 25-Yr-Old Wife, identified as Sonia, dies under mysterious circumstances in Pindi camp village, Bishnah, district Jammu. The parents of the deceased alleged that she was constantly tortured by the her husband and have alleged murder. Police have started investigation into the matter.

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