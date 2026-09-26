Biscuit maker Anmol Industries  files papers for Rs 1,800-cr IPO

NEW DELHI, Sept 26: Biscuit maker Anmol Industries Ltd has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 1,800 crore.

The Kolkata-based company's proposed IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares by promoter Baijnath Choudhary & Family Trust, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

Incorporated in 2009, Anmol Industries is a branded packaged foods company with a focus on aspirational and premium products. Its portfolio includes biscuits and cookies, cakes, bakery products, chocolate-coated wafers and Indian sweets.

The company, which has a strong presence in eastern India, sells its products under the Anmol umbrella label and has a portfolio of 70 brands, including Dream Lite, Butter Bake, Marie Plus, 2 in 1, Yummy and Mazza.

The company has a presence across 4,266 pin codes in 24 states and two Union Territories. Its distribution network covered over 2.10 million retail touchpoints as of March 31, 2026, and its products were exported to 31 countries during the last three fiscals.

Anmol Industries operates seven manufacturing facilities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha, with an aggregate installed capacity of 3,60,965 tonnes per annum for biscuits and cookies and 16,372 MTPA for cakes as of March 31, 2026.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,101.8 crore in fiscal 2026 from Rs 1,422.8 crore in fiscal 2024, while net profit increased to Rs 190.9 crore from Rs 126.2 crore during the same period.

Intensive Fiscal Services, ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar. (PTI)