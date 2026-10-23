BIS raids jewellery outlet, seizes gold articles weighing 467.44 g

Excelsior Correspondent

AMRITSAR, Oct 22: Following information regarding suspected violations of hallmarking requirements, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Jammu & Kashmir Branch Office today conducted an Enforcement Search & Seizure operation at a BIS registered jewellery outlet in Partap Bazar, Chheharta.

During the search, BIS officials examined gold jewellery displayed/offered for sale and seized 95 gold jewellery articles having a total gross weight of 467.44 g, for non-compliance with the applicable hallmarking requirements.

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Of the articles seized, 91 gold jewellery articles weighing 447.11 g were found bearing incomplete/non-prescribed hallmarking, while 4 gold jewellery articles weighing 20.33 g were found without the prescribed BIS Hallmark.

The articles with incomplete/non-prescribed hallmarking bore the BIS Hallmark logo and/or purity/fineness markings such as "916", but did not bear the prescribed HUID or complete Hallmark.

The seized articles were duly inventoried and sealed under Section 28 of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. Relevant evidence has been taken up for further examination and appropriate action will be initiated in accordance with the provisions of the BIS Act, Rules, Regulations and the applicable Hallmarking Order.

BIS appeals to consumers to remain vigilant while purchasing gold jewellery and to verify the HUID through the BIS CARE App.

Any information regarding sale of unhallmarked jewellery, incomplete or suspected misuse of BIS Hallmark may be reported through the BIS CARE App, by e-mail at complaints@bis.gov.in / hjkbo@bis.gov.in , or to the Bureau of Indian Standards, Jammu & Kashmir Branch Office, Bari Brahmana, Jammu.

The identity of the informant is kept confidential.