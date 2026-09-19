Birthday boy kills friend for smearing cake on face

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: A roadside birthday celebration turned deadly in Lower Roop Nagar area after a minor dispute over smearing cake escalated into a fatal stabbing.

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The tragic incident that took place on late Thursday evening claimed the life of 35-year-old Pawan Nair, also known as Sameer, a resident of Bari Brahmana. Swift action by a team from the Janipur Police Station led to the arrest of the main accused, Neeraj (alias Anshu), and his brother Reshu, both residents of Nardani, within hours of the crime taking place.

According to a police spokesperson, the tragedy unfolded around 9 PM while Neeraj was celebrating his birthday alongside his brother and several friends, including Pawan. During the cake-cutting ceremony, Pawan playfully smeared cake on Neeraj's face, which unexpectedly triggered a sharp and heated argument between the two men.

Mutual friends present at the venue - identified as John Sutra, Gaurav Singh, and Sugandh Bhatti - quickly intervened in an attempt to defuse the growing tension. However, Neeraj allegedly grew increasingly agitated, drew a heavy curved 'khukri' he was carrying on his person, and struck Pawan directly in the neck area. Click here to watch video

Following the violent assault, Pawan was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu by his friends in critical condition. However, attending medical doctors declared him dead on arrival due to the severe nature of his injuries. The GMC police post alerted the Janipur Police Station, prompting an immediate investigation.

A case in this connection has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Janipur Police Station. Both accused brothers have since been taken into police remand by the Janipur Police for detailed interrogation.

Police officials confirmed that the post-mortem examination has been conducted, and the deceased's body has been handed over to his family for final rites. Furthermore, investigating officers have successfully recovered and seized the weapon of offence used in the murder.