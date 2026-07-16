Birth anniversary of Azad Hind Fauj warrior observed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: The 105th birth anniversary of Azad Hind Fauj warrior, Late Maru Ram Lakhotra, was observed here today by his family members and others.

Speaking on the occasion, distinguished social-political activist, R.L Kaith, highlighted the life and legacy of Maru Ram Lakhotra, describing him as a shining example of courage, compassion and spiritual wisdom.

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"Maru Ram's life was a testament to the power of conviction and the pursuit for truth," social activist Ram Lal Lakhotra said.

On this occasion, Dr. Romesh Kaith, Kamal Chand Motan, Romesh Sargota and others jointly honoured Advocate Yuvraj Bharti with the prestigious 'Azad Hind Fouj Warrior Maru Ram Lakhotra Award' for his outstanding contributions to the society.

Maru Ram's grandson Suram Lal Lakhotra also spoke on the occasion.

The event was graced by the presence of G.R Kaith, Baldev Chand Sandhu, Des Raj Kaith, Darshan Kumar Bassa, Madan Lal Kaith, Uttam Chand Sandhu, Ghari Lal Lakhotra, Kamal Singh Kaith, Suresh Kumar Motan, Gurdas Chand Sargotra, Baldev Raj Lakhotra, Tilak Raj Bassa, Girdhari Lal Kaith, Rajesh Choudhary and Harsh Raj.