Birds being counted, but threats remain uncounted in Ladakh

WII offers to conduct study, suggest mitigation measures

*No systematic assessment of anthropogenic pressures

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Aug 25: Despite extensive documentation of bird populations and their distribution across the Trans-Himalayan landscape, Ladakh continues to face a critical conservation knowledge gap, with no comprehensive scientific study so far undertaken to systematically assess, quantify and prioritise the anthropogenic threats confronting its avifauna.

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The gap assumes greater significance at a time when the fragile high-altitude ecosystem is witnessing an unprecedented surge in tourism, expansion of human settlements and infrastructure, habitat modification, rising populations of feral dogs, proliferation of invasive species and the growing impacts of climate change.

Against this backdrop, the South India Centre of Wildlife Institute of India has proposed to undertake a dedicated assessment aimed at filling the crucial knowledge gap and developing species-specific and land-use-based management prescriptions for the long-term conservation of Ladakh's unique birdlife.

The Institute, in a detailed reply to the notice from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on conservation of Ladakh birds in view of multiple threats, has pointed out that a large number of avifaunal surveys have been conducted in Ladakh, while hundreds of birdwatchers regularly count and upload observations from the region.

However, these efforts have largely concentrated on population status and distribution, with little systematic work undertaken to quantify the threats to birds and their habitats or prescribe measures to reverse their impacts.

The report identifies a wide spectrum of pressures-from unplanned development and infrastructure projects to alteration of high-altitude marshes and grasslands, exotic plantations, invasive bird species, feral dogs, expanding settlements, sporadic hunting, climate change and unregulated tourism.

The proposed intervention seeks to turn scattered observations into a scientific conservation framework and is expected to collect primary data from selected bird hotspots, assess the present status of bird populations, identify and quantify anthropogenic pressures-including tourist influx and its environmental footprint-and develop taxa-specific and land-use-driven management prescriptions.

The proposed scientific exercise has three broad objectives---it would assess the current status of breeding and migratory birds inhabiting Ladakh's high-altitude cold desert landscape; it would identify, quantify and prioritise threats and pressures affecting bird populations and their habitats and it would recommend management measures to mitigate pressures arising from human activities, including tourism, after taking into account social, economic and ecological considerations.

Among the immediate threats identified in the assessment, feral dogs stand out as a particularly serious concern for ground-nesting birds. The Himalayan Snowcock, Chukar Partridge, Black-necked Crane, Horned Lark and Hume's Short-toed Lark have been identified as species vulnerable to predation by feral dogs, particularly during the breeding season when chicks and juveniles are exposed.

The assessment refers to multiple instances of feral dogs chasing nesting pairs of Black-necked Cranes and attacking juveniles in the Hanle marshes of eastern Ladakh. The dogs are also known to prey on wild birds and mammals and impose losses on livestock reared by local communities.

The report suggests that the proliferation of campsites associated with the tourism boom could be contributing to the increase in free-ranging dogs, which often follow human settlements and tourist camps deep into Ladakh.

Tourism has transformed Ladakh's economy and created substantial livelihood opportunities, but the assessment flags the environmental cost of its rapid and largely unregulated expansion. While acknowledging tourism's economic benefits, the assessment warns that unregulated tourism is contributing to the degradation of ecosystems and wildlife habitats and environmental pollution. It calls for an ecologically sustainable and locally inclusive tourism policy.

The expansion of human settlements is another major concern, particularly along the Indus Valley. Increasing settlements have altered patches of grassy marshlands along streams and high-altitude wetlands-habitats that are important for a variety of aquatic and wetland birds, including terns, plovers, sandpipers, rails and wagtails. Some of these areas have reportedly been modified into built-up zones through civic construction.

Unplanned and ill-conceived infrastructure projects have also been identified as a threat to the integrity of wildlife habitats and wilderness areas. The assessment cites the example of a geothermal plant near Puga Hot Spring, stating that the project was later found to have contributed to the build-up of toxic heavy metals in upstream waters that eventually polluted the Indus River, which is a critical habitat for several aquatic wildlife species, including birds.

Climate change presents another potentially transformative pressure on Ladakh's avifauna.

The assessment notes that mountain peaks, glaciers and high-altitude habitats are among the ecosystems particularly vulnerable to global warming. Rising temperatures, shrinking glaciers and increasingly irregular and variable rainfall are already transforming the Trans-Himalayan landscape and affecting wildlife habitats.

The concern is especially significant for Ladakh's birds because the region has an extremely short summer season during which breeding takes place. Changes in climatic conditions could consequently affect breeding and migratory phenology over the long term.

By collecting primary data from selected hotspots, quantifying tourist pressure and its environmental footprint, and linking bird conservation with land-use planning, the exercise could provide a scientific basis for deciding where development should be restricted, where tourism requires tighter regulation and which habitats require priority protection.