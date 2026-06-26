Bird Academy, Roseate Hotels & Resorts  launch hospitality learning centre

NEW DELHI, June 26: Bird Academy and Roseate Hotels & Resorts on Friday announced the launch of a hospitality learning centre designed for Class 12 graduates and undergraduate students.

The programme offers 7 three-month courses across the core disciplines of hotel operations -- culinary chef, culinary bakery, front office operations, spa therapist, cafe operations, butler services and housekeeping operations, the two firms said in a statement.

Each course combines structured theory with direct immersion into Roseate Hotels & Resorts' daily operations training alongside experienced hospitality professionals from day one, it added.

"The partnership with Bird Academy allows us to share that culture with India's next generation of hospitality professionals, giving them the skills, the environment and the confidence to begin their careers at the very highest level," Roseate Hotels & Resorts CEO Kush Kapoor said.

Every enrolled student will receive a monthly stipend, joint certification from both institutions upon completion and placement consideration across Roseate's portfolio, the statement said. (PTI)