Bipin Rawat Memorial Fencing C’ship from Nov 13

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KUPWARA, Nov 11: The 2nd General Bipin Rawat Memorial Fencing Championship 2026 will be held at Maidan-e-Azam, Kupwara, from November 13 to 15.

The three-day championship is being organised by the 528 ASC Battalion in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Fencing Association (JKFA) as an initiative to encourage youth participation in sports and promote fencing at the grassroots level.

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More than 225 fencers, representing 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, are expected to participate in the event. Competitions will be held in all three fencing disciplines — Epee, Foil and Sabre — in individual and team events for boys and girls in Under-14 and Under-17 categories.

The championship is being organised in memory of General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, to honour his distinguished service and promote the values of discipline, courage, dedication and sportsmanship among youth.