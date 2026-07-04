New Delhi, Jul 4: A new biography of the Dalai Lama revisits the defining moments of his life, tracing his journey from his early years in Tibet to becoming one of the world's most respected spiritual leaders.

Ahead of the Dalai Lama's 91st birthday on July 6, Westland Books announced the publication of "Eternal Light: The Life and Legacy of the 14th Dalai Lama" by Arvind Yadav.

The book, set to release on July 30, also chronicles significant chapters of his life, from a quiet world of monastic study to the turmoil of global politics, shedding fresh light on relevant historical events.

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It examines the Tibetan community's efforts to preserve its culture, identity and faith in exile, while bringing greater historical context to events that continue to shape the Tibetan narrative.

Speaking about the book, the Dalai Lama said, it will allow readers to gain insight into Tibetan history and also the ongoing challenges Tibetan people face.

"Most importantly, it shares the message I have always sought to spread one of love, compassion, tolerance, forgiveness, kindness, and the oneness of humanity," he says.

According to Yadav, the book brings many lesser-known facts about the Dalai Lama's life.

Minakshi Thakur, publisher and editor at Westland Books, says "Eternal Light" provides fascinating details from the Dalai Lama's childhood and early life, "setting the record straight on many events described inaccurately in the past".

Yadav mentions in the book how he conveyed his idea of writing this biography to the Dalai Lama when he met him in 2002.

"Please write my biography. My blessings are with you. However, there are three things you must definitely add in the book," the Tibetan spiritual leader apparently told him.

These three things were - his teeth being in excellent condition, his radiant skin without any wrinkles, and the child within him.

When Yadav assured that he would include these three elements in his biography, the Dalai Lama gave the final nod. (PTI)