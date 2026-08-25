Biocon arm gets Japanese regulatory nod for pegfilgrastim biosimilar

NEW DELHI, Aug 25: Biocon Ltd on Tuesday said its arm Biocon Biologics has received marketing approval for its pegfilgrastim biosimilar from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW).

The pegfilgrastim biosimilar is a cancer supportive care medicine used to prevent infections after chemotherapy.

The product, a biosimilar to Neulasta, is developed and manufactured by Biocon Biologics Ltd, parent entity of Biocon Biologics UK PLC, with Global Regulatory Partners Japan serving as the marketing authorisation holder on behalf of Biocon, the company said in a regulatory filing.

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Sandoz KK will exclusively promote, sell, and distribute the product in Japan, it added.

This approval further strengthens Biocon's portfolio of biosimilar products in Japan and reaffirms the company's commitment to increasing patient access to high-quality and affordable medications globally, the company said. (PTI)