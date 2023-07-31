Bio-degradable carry bags

Sir,

This has reference to the news item “Mayor distributes DRDO made carry bags “DE July 26.This is a healthy development and needs to be appreciated by one and all.It is expected that with this move the condition of environment may improve to a large extent.It has been observed that the polythene menace continues to assume horrendous proportions with each passing day despite ban on use of polythene bags by the Government.People continue to use the polythene carry bags irresponsibily on the pretext of having no alternative medium to carry on the work. Now when DRDO made bio-degradable bags are available these should be made available in the market for public consumption at affordable prices.

Rishab Jamwal