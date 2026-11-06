Bindal appointed NCLAT chairperson

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Former Acting Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, Justice Rajesh Bindal, has been appointed Chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

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Justice Bindal served as a judge of the Supreme Court for over three years before retiring on April 15 this year. He was elevated to the Supreme Court and assumed office on February 13, 2023.

Born on April 16, 1961, Justice Bindal served in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court from November 19, 2018, to January 4, 2021.

He was subsequently appointed Acting Chief Justice of the common High Court for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with effect from December 8, 2020.

During his tenure in J&K, he was also nominated Chairman of a committee constituted to assess the optimal use of technology, including Artificial Intelligence, by the National Legal Services Authority and State Legal Services Authorities.

The committee submitted its report to the National Legal Services Authority.