BIMSTEC’s Collective Resolve

When the Home Ministers of the BIMSTEC nations met in New Delhi for their first meeting, the setting was modest, but the message carried well beyond the conference room. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for stronger regional cooperation against terrorism, terror financing, and organised crime reminded everyone that security in the Bay of Bengal neighbourhood is indivisible. No member state can consider itself safe while a neighbour's defences are porous. Shah's central argument is difficult to dispute: each member country's security arrangements should contribute to the security of the others. The grouping, which comprises Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, has long been discussed chiefly in terms of trade, connectivity and technical cooperation. Yet prosperity cannot be built on insecure foundations. A region that wishes to grow together must also defend itself together.

Nowhere is that logic more compelling than in the fight against narcotics. The link between drug money and terrorism, commonly described as narco-terrorism, is well documented. Illicit proceeds from the drug trade sustain organised crime, buy weapons, pay foot soldiers and finance the infrastructure of violence. In some parts of the world, narcotics cartels and militant groups have grown powerful enough to threaten the stability of Governments themselves. As Shah observed, the diversion of precursor chemicals and the use of the dark web have made the challenge more complex still.

Geography adds urgency. Drug trafficking on a large scale moves predominantly by sea, and the Bay of Bengal, with its long coastlines and busy shipping lanes, is a natural corridor. The two notorious production and trafficking zones, the Golden Crescent and the Golden Triangle, lie on either side of this neighbourhood, and their output has to travel somewhere. A consignment intercepted by one navy or coastguard may be the same one that would otherwise surface in another member's harbour. Maritime surveillance, timely sharing of intelligence and coordinated interdiction are therefore not optional extras but the heart of any serious response.

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HM Shah's description of drug trafficking as "death trafficking" is blunt, but it captures a truth that families in many member states know all too well. This is not merely a criminal trade. It corrodes young lives, weakens communities and, through the money it generates, feeds the very networks that carry out terrorist attacks. India has made clear its determination to eradicate the drug menace within the next few years. That ambition, however, cannot be realised by one country alone. Neighbours must be partners, not bystanders.

India speaks on this subject with the authority of long and painful experience. Few countries have suffered terrorism as persistently or as grievously, and that experience has produced a clear conclusion: terrorism and the narcotics trade that so often underwrites it cannot be defeated piecemeal. Policy of "zero tolerance" is more than a slogan. It reflects an understanding that safe havens, training camps and financing channels, wherever they exist, endanger everyone.

The practical agenda outlined in Delhi is sensible. Drug control, counter-terrorism and legal cooperation, the return of fugitive criminals, cyber-security and institutional capacity building together form a coherent framework. The emphasis on actionable intelligence passed through existing nodal agencies, financial investigations, mutual legal assistance and extradition recognises that the real work lies in implementation rather than declarations. The routes are known, and the networks are largely mapped. What remains is the political will to share inputs openly and act on them swiftly.

This is not the first time New Delhi has used a multilateral platform to press this case. At the G20, BRICS, the Quad, the United Nations and elsewhere, India has consistently urged the world to condemn terrorism and act against it collectively, including by isolating those states that provide terrorists with shelter, funds and weapons. Progress in such forums is often slow, and consensus can be elusive when strategic interests diverge. But persistence matters. BIMSTEC now has an opportunity to turn this conviction into concrete mechanisms. The sea and land borders that connect these nations should carry trade and travellers, not poison and violence. A united front is not merely desirable; it is the only approach that can succeed. India is leading the front; others have to follow the path.