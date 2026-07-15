Billionbrains Garage Ventures Q1 profit jumps  94.3 pc to Rs 735 cr, revenue rises 66 pc

NEW DELHI, July 15: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of the digital investment platform Groww, on Wednesday reported a 94.3 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 735.04 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Bengaluru-headquartered company had earned a PAT of Rs 378.35 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue from operations rose 66 per cent to Rs 1,501.42 crore during the April-June quarter of FY27 from Rs 904.40 crore a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations remained largely flat at Rs 1,501.42 crore, compared with Rs 1,505.37 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26. PAT, however, increased from Rs 686.36 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total expenses increased to Rs 555.68 crore from Rs 444.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company were trading 3.7 per cent higher at Rs 211.4 on the BSE in the afternoon trade. (PTI)