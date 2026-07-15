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Home / Business / Billionbrains Garage Ventures Q1 profit jumps  94.3 pc to Rs 735 cr, revenue rises 66 pc

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Q1 profit jumps  94.3 pc to Rs 735 cr, revenue rises 66 pc

    NEW DELHI, July 15:  Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd,  the parent company of the digital investment platform Groww, on Wednesday reported a 94.3 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 735.04 crore for the...

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Daily Excelsior
01:18 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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    NEW DELHI, July 15:  Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd,  the parent company of the digital investment platform Groww, on Wednesday reported a 94.3 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 735.04 crore for the quarter ended June 30.
      Bengaluru-headquartered company had earned a PAT of Rs 378.35 crore in the corresponding period last year.
      The company's revenue from operations rose 66 per cent to Rs 1,501.42 crore during the April-June quarter of FY27 from Rs 904.40 crore a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.
      On a sequential basis, revenue from operations remained largely flat at Rs 1,501.42 crore, compared with Rs 1,505.37 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26. PAT, however, increased from Rs 686.36 crore in the preceding quarter.
     Total expenses increased to Rs 555.68 crore from Rs 444.67 crore in the year-ago period.
     Shares of the company were trading 3.7 per cent higher at Rs 211.4 on the BSE in the afternoon trade. (PTI)
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