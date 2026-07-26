Billawaria unveils devotional Bhajan of Maa Bawe Wali

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir, general secretary and former Deputy Mayor Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria, today unveiled the devotional Bhajan “Sona Ae Darbar Maa Bawe Wali Da,” a soulful musical offering dedicated to the divine feet of Shri Maa Bawe Wali.

The event was attended by BJP Jammu & Kashmir vice president, Rashpal Verma, BJP Jammu & Kashmir SC, Morcha Dharminder Kumar, BJP Culture and Arts Cell co-convener, Sahil Mahajan, singer and lyricist, Makhan Chahal, music composer, Kumar Gaurav, and video director, Rahul Dutta were present on the occasion.

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While releasing the Bhajan, Baldev Singh Billawaria congratulated the entire team and said that devotional music is not merely a source of entertainment but a vibrant expression of India’s Sanatan culture, spiritual consciousness, and rich religious traditions. He said that Maa Shri Bawe Wali is the eternal source of faith for millions of devotees, and this devotional song dedicated to her divine feet will inspire devotion, faith, and spiritual energy in the hearts of devotees.

He further said that the sacred land of Jammu is blessed with a glorious spiritual and cultural heritage, and presenting this heritage through devotional music is a highly commendable initiative. Such Bhajans help connect the younger generation with our traditions while promoting positive values, spiritual awareness, and social harmony in society.

Billawaria stated that artists are the custodians of our cultural heritage, and encouraging their talent is a collective responsibility. He expressed confidence that “Sona Ae Darbar Maa Bawe Wali Da” would receive immense love from devotees and spread the divine message and glory of Maa Bawe Wali across the country and abroad.