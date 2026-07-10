Billawaria reviews development works, listens public grievances in Gangyal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: J&K BJP general secretary and former Deputy Mayor, Baldev Singh Billawaria conducted an extensive tour of Ward No. 56 in the Gangyal area today to interact with local residents, understand their concerns, and inspect the progress of ongoing developmental works being undertaken in the locality.

During his visit, Billawaria met with residents from different parts of the Ward and patiently listened to their grievances and suggestions regarding civic amenities. The inhabitants highlighted several issues, including the need for improved sanitation, better drainage facilities, repair of internal roads, regular water supply, street lighting, and enhanced cleanliness in public spaces. Residents also requested the early completion of pending development projects to improve the quality of life in the area.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Billawaria assured the people that every genuine issue raised by them would be taken up with the concerned Government departments and municipal authorities for prompt resolution. He reiterated that public service remains the foremost priority of the Bharatiya Janata Party and emphasized that continuous interaction with citizens is essential for ensuring accountable and transparent governance.

Billawaria also inspected the ongoing development works in Ward No. 56 and reviewed their progress on the ground. He interacted with officials and local representatives, stressing the importance of maintaining quality standards and ensuring that all projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe. He directed that no compromise should be made in the execution of public works and urged the concerned agencies to accelerate the pace of construction wherever necessary.

Speaking on the occasion, Billawaria said that the BJP is committed to the holistic development of every locality and is working tirelessly to strengthen basic infrastructure and improve public amenities. He added that regular field visits enable public representatives to understand the real concerns of the people and monitor the implementation of development schemes effectively.

Ranjeet Singh, Rakesh Sangral, Dr. Kuldeep Gupta, Om Nath, Jugal Kishore were also present on this occasion.