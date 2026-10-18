Billawaria leads Maa Vankhandi Chhari Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Upholding the rich spiritual heritage and age-old religious traditions of the Dogra region, the Maa Vankhandi Chhari Yatra was organised with great devotion and religious fervour by the Maa Vankhandi Chhari Yatra Committee in collaboration with the Dogra Sewa Sambhal Trust.

Continuing its sacred tradition for the past 12 years, the Yatra commenced from Gangyal, Jammu, and culminated at the revered shrine of Maa Vankhandi (Mata Sita) at Shanti Van, Mahanpur, Basohli. The religious procession was led by BJP Jammu & Kashmir general secretary and former Deputy Mayor of Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria. A large number of devotees participated in the Yatra, transforming the entire route into a vibrant expression of faith, devotion and spiritual fervour, with chants of "Jai Mata Di" resonating throughout.

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Upon reaching Mahanpur, the Yatra received a warm and traditional welcome from former Sarpanch Sohan Singh, social worker Sarita Devi, local social activists and residents. At the sacred Maa Vankhandi Temple in Shanti Van, Mahant Bhagwan Das Ji welcomed the members of the Yatra Committee and the organisers and honoured them by presenting traditional Chunris.

Appreciating the uninterrupted continuation of this religious tradition for 12 years, Mahant Bhagwan Das observed that the growing participation of devotees reflected their deep-rooted and unwavering faith in Maa Vankhandi. He also enlightened the devotees about the temple's religious significance and historical background.

Addressing the devotees, Baldev Singh Billawaria said that the Maa Vankhandi Chhari Yatra is far more than a religious procession; it is a powerful symbol of collective faith, cultural identity and the enduring spiritual heritage of the Dogra community. He emphasised that the continuous organisation of the Yatra for over a decade demonstrated the unwavering devotion of the devotees, the dedication of the organisers and society's determination to preserve its rich religious traditions. Such initiatives, he said, play a vital role in strengthening cultural bonds and passing the legacy of Sanatan Dharma to future generations.