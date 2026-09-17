Billawaria inspects development works in Gangyal area

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir, general secretary and former Deputy Mayor of Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria, on Wednesday conducted an on-site inspection of various ongoing development works in the Gangyal area of the RS Pura–Jammu South Assembly constituency.

During the visit, Billawaria reviewed the progress of the ongoing works and interacted with concerned officials and executing agencies to take detailed feedback regarding the quality, progress and timely completion of the projects.

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Speaking on the occasion, Billawaria said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed a new momentum in development, while strengthening public amenities remains a key priority of the Government. He emphasized that development works related to roads, drains, drainage systems, sanitation, street lighting and other basic civic facilities must translate into tangible benefits for the common people.

He directed the concerned officials to ensure that there is no compromise whatsoever with the quality of development works and that all projects are completed within the stipulated timelines. He further stressed that every development work undertaken with public money must be carried out with transparency, accountability and responsibility.

Billawaria also interacted with local residents, listened to their concerns and suggestions, and took up the issues raised by them with the concerned authorities, stressing the need for effective and timely action for their resolution.

He said that the BJP’s commitment is not merely limited to announcing development schemes, but to ensuring that the actual benefits of development reach the last person in society. He emphasized that better coordination among elected representatives, administration and the public is essential to make Jammu a modern, clean, convenient and developed city.

Billawaria reiterated that his efforts towards accelerating development and addressing public concerns in the area would continue with full dedication.

Local residents and social workers expressed their gratitude to Billawaria for taking personal initiative to review the development works and raise issues concerning the people with the authorities. They said that such regular interaction and on-ground monitoring would further strengthen public confidence in the development process.