Billawaria asks party men to take Modi’s mission to every household

Drug-free India

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 19: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir, general secretary and former Jammu Deputy Mayor, Baldev Singh Billawaria today said that the party has carved out a distinct identity in Indian politics through its unwavering commitment to the ideology of ‘Nation First’, with national interest remaining at the core of every party policy, decision and public welfare initiative.

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Billawaria was addressing series of meetings with party workers in BJP district Kathua, Nagri Mandal, Lakhanpur Mandal and Keerian-Gandia village of Jasrota, where he called upon workers to further strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and actively contribute to social service and public welfare initiatives.

He said that politics is not merely a means of acquiring power, but a commitment to serving society and the nation. The responsibility of every BJP worker is to reach out to the last person in society and work towards bringing meaningful and positive change in the lives of those in need, he added.

Highlighting the urgent need to combat drug abuse, Billawaria said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s vision of building a ‘Drug-Free India’ must become a collective social mission. He emphasised that every section of society must contribute towards protecting the younger generation from the menace of drugs.

He called upon BJP workers to take the message of Nasha Mukt Bharat to every village and every household and undertake awareness campaigns among youth to encourage them to stay away from drugs.

Billawaria further said that extending support to daughters of poor and needy families so that they can lead dignified lives, as well as helping economically weaker children continue their education, is an important responsibility towards society.

He urged BJP workers to discharge their responsibilities with the spirit of “Nation First, Society Above All and Public Service as Our Commitment.”

BJP district president, Updesh Andotra briefed party workers about the upcoming organisational programmes and called upon them to ensure their successful implementation with complete dedication and enthusiasm.