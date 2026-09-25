Bill on Khads to strike balance between water bodies’ protection, people’s rights

Proprietary rights where there is no water course

*Land essential for natural drainage to be protected

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Sept 24: A bill likely to be introduced in ongoing autumn session of the Legislature in Srinagar to amend Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act-2019, proposed to strike balance between protection of water bodies and flood-prone areas with rights and interests of the citizens.

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As exclusively reported by the Excelsior the other day, the bill proposals were cleared by the UT Cabinet in its meeting held in Srinagar on September 22 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The bill proposed to be brought by the Government in the Assembly titled the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management Amendment) Bill 2026, will benefit a large number of people, the sources said.

Proposals of the bill accessed by the Excelsior stated that the bill is necessary to secure proprietary rights of citizens over their land which has been incorrectly classified as `khad' and doesn't serve as a water course. Simultaneously, it ensures that portions of such land which are essential for natural drainage, water course and flood management remain protected in the public interest.

``To balance protection of water bodies and flood-prone areas with right and interests of citizens, proposal has been mooted for amending Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) (Amendment) Act, 2026,'' the proposed bill states.

The proposed amendment in the bill seeks to amend a clause of Section 2 of the Act by excluding from the expression `khad' such land which is proprietary in nature but has been recorded as `khad' in the revenue records and does not constitute a means of flow or drainage of water, whether perennial or seasonal.

The amendment further provides that where any portion of such proprietary khad land continues to constitute a means of flow or drainage of water, the Government shall cause such portion to be delineated and demarcated from the remaining proprietary khad land within four months from the commencement of the proposed amendment in the Act.

As per the bill proposals, the matter has been adjudicated before the High Court concerning illegal constructions/encroachments on state land along the bed of river Tawi.

It may be mentioned here that the Government has constituted a Sub-Committee on September 15, 2025 under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary to examine and address the issue of khads. The Sub-Committee submitted its report to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on September 10, 2026 and it was desired that the matter may be examined and processed by the Law Department.

The Law Department examined the issue. Subsequently, the inter-departmental consultations were held with Jal Shakti and Revenue Departments.

``Based on the consultations, it was decided to amend Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010 and introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) (Amendment) Bill, 2026,'' the officials said.

The bill is likely to come up in current session of the Assembly subject to approval of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

September 29 and 30 have been fixed in the Legislative Assembly for the Government business. The Government business was also taken up during first two days of the Legislature i.e. September 21 and 22.

As the Government enjoys majority in the Assembly, the bill will be easily through if it is introduced.