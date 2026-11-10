Bill Gates warns of growing wealth gap, pushes for taxing robots

NEW DELHI, Nov 9: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has called for governments to overhaul their taxation policies to address the growing economic inequality that could emerge as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes industries, businesses and employment patterns. He believes that while AI could create substantial wealth, ensuring that its benefits are distributed more evenly will require stronger government intervention.

Speaking on the Financial Times' Tech Tonic podcast, Gates said tackling inequality must remain primarily the responsibility of governments, arguing that philanthropy cannot serve as a substitute for public welfare measures.

He pointed out that charitable contributions are voluntary and cannot provide the scale of support required to address the economic disruptions expected from technological advancements.

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Gates, whose net worth is estimated at around $100 billion, has pledged to give away almost all his wealth through the Gates Foundation over the next two decades.

However, he maintained that philanthropy alone cannot bridge the wealth gap, making it necessary for governments to ensure that wealthy individuals and businesses contribute fairly through taxation.

The Microsoft co-founder has also advocated taxing robots and AI systems, arguing that existing tax structures often favour automation over human employment.

In an essay published on his website, Gates Notes, he highlighted how companies employing people are required to pay payroll taxes, whereas investments in robots and automation technologies can often be accounted for as business expenses.

According to Gates, this creates a financial incentive for businesses to replace human workers with machines. Introducing taxes on robots and AI-driven technologies could help reduce this imbalance while generating additional government revenue.

He believes such funds could be directed towards retraining workers, strengthening social security programmes and supporting people whose jobs are affected by automation.

As AI adoption accelerates across sectors, Gates' argument highlights the growing debate over how governments should redesign tax systems to ensure that technological progress does not disproportionately benefit wealthy individuals and corporations.

(UNI)