New Delhi, Nov 17: Bilkis Bano has expressed shock and disbelief at the Supreme Court order suspending the life sentences and granting bail to two men convicted for gang raping her and murdering seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat and granted them bail.

In a statement issued to the media, Bano said the top court order was passed without hearing her, and she learnt through press reports that the court had suspended the two convicts' life sentences and granted them bail.

"I make this statement even when words come slowly through fresh tears of pain, shock and disbelief. I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me. I learnt of this through press reports..."

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"I was a young girl, just 19 years old, when my world, my baby daughter, my family, my home, my trust in humanity was brutally wrenched from me. For 24 long years since that day, I have stood up to fight for justice, for myself and for women everywhere, again and again and again. For 24 years I have searched for and found reservoirs of courage I did not know I had, only because a million voices of support and solidarity came my way," Bano said.

A top court bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale granted bail to Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya, noting they had been incarcerated for more than 17 years.

"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law," the apex court said in its October 28 order that has now been uploaded.

"In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned trial court," the bench had said.

She wondered how the top court suspended the sentence of the two men without hearing her.

"I have walked to courtroom after courtroom, and been grateful each time I was vindicated; each time my faith in the idea of justice was restored. I have rebuilt from the rubble of my life, with the love of family and friends. I have yearned for peace. I have learned to smile.

"Yet today I find myself losing the very justice I had fought so hard to win. Familiar fears are resurfacing. I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children. And I am scared of losing faith in justice, yet again. How could the honourable Supreme Court simply suspend the sentence of the men who did this to me? How could they not even inform me? How could they not even make sure my voice was heard in their courtroom?" she said.

Bano said she will fight this order as her children do not deserve to live haunted by these fears and scars for the rest of their lives.

"I do this for my three-year-old Saleha who deserved to live, and whose memory demands justice. I do this for women everywhere. Because no woman, no survivor, no citizen should have to endure this eternal test of belonging and equality, and fight for justice for the rest of her life," she said. (Agencies)