Bikanervala opens first outlet in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: Bikanervala, India's most popular brand of Traditional Indian Sweets, has opened its first outlet in Jammu at Canal Road, Opposite Bakshi Nagar Bridge, Akhnoor Road, Jammu.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Arun Gupta, president, Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCI), Jammu as chief guest.

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Ashok Aggarwal, Director, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, shared the story of the Brand Bikanervala which traces its beginnings to 1905 when the journey began with a small sweet shop named Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar in Bikaner's historic Kote Gate area, established by Lal Chand Agarwal.

Building on this success, two brothers from the family expanded the business to Delhi's Chandni Chowk in 1950, introducing generations-old family recipes to the capital. Their authentic flavours-especially Rasgollas, Bikaneri Bhujia and Kaju Katli-soon became household favourites.

Today, Bikanervala operates 270+ outlets across India and has an international presence in the USA, Canada, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Singapore and Nepal.

On opening of its first outlet in Jammu, Anurag Sharma, COO, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, expressed his excitement, stating: "We are delighted to announce the launch of our first outlet in Jammu. Jammu is an important market for us and this expansion reflects our commitment to bringing authentic Indian flavours closer to our customers."

The outlet is spread over 4,000+ sq. ft and offers 100+ fully air-conditioned seating capacity, along with a dedicated party hall.

The Jammu outlet represents a significant milestone in the brand's expansion journey, bringing authentic Indian flavours to the region and during 2026-27, the company plans to add 50+ new outlets and launch the brand in Australia and Europe, in addition to further domestic expansion across Karnataka & Jharkhand.

The handout further stated that on an average, Bikanervala restaurants welcome a staggering 1 crore+ customers every month.