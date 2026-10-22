Bihar: Woman dies after carrying earthen pot on chest for 9 days during Navratri

SUPAUL (Bihar), Oct 21 : A 35-year-old woman died in Bihar's Supaul district on Wednesday morning after carrying an earthen pot filled with puja items on her chest for nine days during Navratri, officials said.

The woman, identified as Sachita Devi, a resident of Triveniganj Nagar Parishad area, worshipped Goddess Durga by lying down on Badi Durga Temple premises with the earthen pot, which contained broken rice, betel nuts, turmeric and coins, placed on her chest for the entire duration of Navratri.

The woman complained of chest pain after returning home on Tuesday following completion of the ritual, Triveniganj Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dilip Kumar said.

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As the woman's family members took her to Triveniganj Sub-divisional Hospital, she was declared dead upon examination on Wednesday morning, Dr Umesh Kumar Mandal said.

"Dehydration and an underlying heart condition could be possible causes of her death," the on-duty doctor added.

Officials, however, said the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after proper investigation.

Family members of the deceased did not file any complaint about the incident and refused post-mortem examination, the SDPO said. (PTI)