Patna, Sep 20: RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday alleged that while the Bihar government's "coffers were empty", crores were spent on the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, attacked the government over the handling of the flood situation in the state, demanding to know why the calamity has not been declared as a 'national disaster'.

He also demanded that the state government provide Rs 15,000 as immediate relief to every drought and flood-hit family in the state.

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The state has been hit by a deluge in one region and drought in another.

"People are dying in floods, while farmers are facing severe drought-like conditions. Yet, the insensitive government remains indifferent to their suffering. Why has Bihar's floods not been declared a national disaster? We demand that the deluge be immediately declared a national disaster," Yadav said.

The Bihar government organised several events for the PM's birthday celebrations on September 17. (PTI)