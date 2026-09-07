Bihar Governor meets CM

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 6: Governor of Bihar, Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the latter's residence here.

The two exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

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Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr Farooq Abdullah and First Lady of Bihar were also present on the occasion.