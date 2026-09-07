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Home / Latest News / Bihar Governor Hasnain Calls On J&K CM Abdullah At Srinagar House

Bihar Governor Hasnain Calls On J&K CM Abdullah At Srinagar House

SRINAGAR, Sep 6: Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday here. Lt Gen (Retd) Hasnain met Abdullah at the latter's residence in the Gupkar area of the city,...

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Daily Excelsior
07:09 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Sep 6: Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday here.

Lt Gen (Retd) Hasnain met Abdullah at the latter's residence in the Gupkar area of the city, an official spokesperson said.

The two exchanged views on issues of mutual interest during the meeting, he said.

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