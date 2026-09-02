PATNA, Sep 1 : Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday said the Centre has approved the establishment of a National School of Drama (NSD) campus in the state, boosting its rich theatre and performing arts traditions.

Choudhary also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the development.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Choudhary said the state government had already established the Bihar Sangeet Natak Akademi for the preservation and promotion of theatre arts, and the NSD campus would further strengthen these efforts.

"The state government is taking steps to provide suitable land for the campus and bear 50 per cent of the approved construction cost as its share," Choudhary said.

He described the NSD campus as an investment in Bihar's cultural heritage, young talent and the future of modern theatre, and expressed confidence that the Centre-state partnership would further strengthen the state's presence on the national theatre map.

Delhi-based NSD is one of the foremost theatre training institutions in the country. It was set up by the Sangeet Natak Akademi as one of its constituent units in 1959. In 1975, it became an independent entity. (PTI)