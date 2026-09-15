Bihar floods: Rahul urges govt to carry out relief, rescue operations with full promptness

New Delhi, Sep 15: In the wake of devastating floods in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government and the administration to carry out relief and rescue operations with full promptness and ensure that essential aid reaches the affected families as soon as possible.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also appealed to Congress workers to step forward and provide all possible assistance to the affected people.

"The loss of lives due to the devastating floods in Bihar is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this disaster. My sympathies are with all those affected by this tragedy," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Advertisement

"I appeal to Congress workers to step forward and provide all possible assistance to the affected people. At the same time, I expect the government and administration to carry out relief and rescue operations with full promptness and ensure that essential aid reaches the affected families as soon as possible," Gandhi said.

Nearly 50 lakh people in 15 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods as heavy rain over the past few days further swelled rivers already flowing above their danger marks, officials said on Monday.

The state has recorded 112.7 mm of rain so far in September, around six per cent above normal, the local weather office said.

An official said incessant rain in the catchment areas of rivers flowing from Nepal into Bihar, coupled with heavy rainfall, has caused several rivers and streams to flow above their danger marks.

According to the Disaster Management Department, 49.67 lakh people in 15 districts have been affected by floods.

The affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria. (PTI)