Bihar Cabinet approves Mata Sita, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar universities

PATNA, Sep 23 : The Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of Mata Sita University in Patna and Rashtra Kavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar University in Begusarai.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Additional Cabinet Secretary Arvind Kumar Choudhary told news persons after the meeting that the Cabinet approved Rs 15 crore each for the establishment of the two universities to meet expenditure on salaries and other establishment-related requirements.

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The proposed university in Patna was initially referred to as Maa Sita University, but the Cabinet approved an amendment changing the name to Mata Sita University.

The cabinet also cleared a slew of proposals involving police modernisation, dairy and fisheries development, power sector liabilities and prison reforms.

Among the major decisions, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 24.50 crore for procurement of 50 drones under the centrally sponsored scheme for assistance to states and union Territories for police modernisation. The drones are intended for crowd-control and management, riverine and anti-Naxal operations, disaster management and other policing requirements, 8nforned Choudhary.

An additional Rs 33.685 crore was approved for procurement of equipment and other items for district police, railway police, the Bihar Special Armed Police, the Prohibition Department and the State Narcotics Control Bureau, among other agencies.

The Cabinet also approved a one-time remission measure for eligible convicted prisoners to facilitate their release from jails on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi''s birth anniversary on October 2, 2026.

It further approved amendments to Rule 743 of the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012, in accordance with the Supreme Court''s orders of July 30 and September 10, 2026, in the case concerning discrimination inside prisons.

For the agriculture and livestock sector, the Cabinet approved the state scheme Mukhyamantri Gaudhan Vikas Rin Yojana for 2026-27 to 2028-29, involving an estimated expenditure of Rs 160.001 crore.

The government also approved release of Rs 757.63 crore to Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Ltd in five equal instalments towards unfunded terminal benefit liabilities of former Bihar State Electricity Board employees up to October 31, 2012.

Under Saat Nischay-3, the Cabinet approved a Rs 126.07-crore dairy development programme in Supaul, Madhepura and Saharsa districts. The programme includes setting up a curd plant, premium ice-cream plant, Total Mixed Ration plant, buffalo heifer farm, use of sex-sorted semen, formation of new dairy cooperative societies and installation of milk chilling infrastructure.

A Rs 195.28-crore project under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) was also approved for transforming the Siwan wetlands cluster in Basantpur, Bhagwanpur Hat and Goriakothi into an integrated aquaculture and export-oriented value chain.

The Cabinet approved formation of the Bihar Jal Sansadhan Vikas Nigam Limited under the Companies Act, 2013, including its Memorandum and Articles of Association.

In Nawada district, 99.39 acres at Makanpur in Warisaliganj circle was approved for permanent inter-departmental transfer, free of cost, to the Sugarcane Industries Department for establishment of a sugar mill.

Land in Katihar and Jehanabad districts was also approved for permanent transfer to the union Home Ministry for construction of office-cum-residential complexes for the Intelligence Bureau and Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau respectively.

The government also approved appointment in Bihar government on compassionate grounds of Kanak Kumari, dependent wife of late Subedar Santosh Kumar, who was killed in war or a war-like situation.

The underground sub-way connecting the Multi-Modal Hub near GPO Golambar with Patna Junction, constructed under the Patna Smart City project, was approved to be named "Acharya Kishore Kunal Sub-Way."

The Cabinet further approved implementation of the e-Sushrut NX application, developed by C-DAC, in 12 medical institutions in the state. The three-year project has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 29.7985 crore, with a possible two-year extension involving an additional Rs 10.9839 crore, subject to satisfactory performance.

It also approved creation of 81 posts under the centrally sponsored livestock census and integrated sample survey programme for estimating milk, egg, meat and wool production in the state, involving expenditure of Rs 5.2173 crore during 2026-27.

To improve coordination between the Bihar government and the Centre, the Cabinet approved selection of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) on a nomination basis for development of a "Samanvay Portal" to monitor and coordinate pending matters of state government departments with various union ministries and departments.

The Cabinet also approved revisions in the salary, daily allowance and hospitality allowance payable to chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and other dignitaries heading various commissions, boards, corporations, councils and committees who are entitled to facilities applicable to ministers, ministers of state or deputy ministers.

(UNI)