Srinagar, Oct 12: Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma on Monday said the biggest allegation of vote theft in India lies on Omar Abdullah's family.

Talking to reporters, Sharma said the Abdullah family is facing the biggest allegation of vote theft in the country.

"If allegation of vote chori is to be put on someone, it is on the 1987 rigging. When Farooq Abdullah was made Chief Minister after stealing votes," he said.

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Sharma said 1987 rigging is an example not only in the country but in the whole world.

"1987 is an example in the whole world. The biggest allegation of theft in the country is the theft of 87. Abdullah family should first answer that," he said.

He said fair elections in J&K were held only under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi, while Congress has a history of stealing votes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lashing out at Congress, Sharma said that a DC named Khaliq used to appoint MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There was a Khaliq DC here. Those MLAs were called 'Khaliq-made MLAs'," Sharma said. (KNO)