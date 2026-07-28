Srinagar, Jul 28: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday urged the youth to dream big as they are not merely job seekers but makers of India's future.

He urged students to embrace three guiding principles -- big dreams, lifelong learning and always embracing innovation.

Addressing a job fair at a college here, Sinha said the greatest value of such initiatives lies in the confidence they instil in young people.

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"You are not merely job-seekers. You are the makers of India's future. In your hands rests your career as well as the direction of the nation's development. You are the strength of Skill India, the face of Digital India, and the true bearers of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Lieutenant Governor said.

"Dream big and focus on new discoveries. The future belongs to those who seek new solutions, develop new thinking, and lead change. Success is meaningful only when achieved with ethics and responsibility," he said.

The job fair brought together more than 50 reputed companies across diverse sectors including information technology, healthcare, banking, financial services, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, education, logistics, and engineering.

Sinha described the job fair as a powerful means of connecting the aspirations of the youth with opportunities, and as an important step toward building the nation's bright future.

"This is a platform where dreams meet direction, where education meets industry, and where the foundation of a new Jammu and Kashmir is being strengthened," he said.

The lieutenant governor stressed that colleges and universities must evolve into institutions that prepare students for life beyond examinations.

"Education should not be confined to classrooms. It must prepare every student to begin life's journey with confidence, skills, and practical understanding," he said. (Agencies)