Big B pens poem post surgery

MUMBAI, Mar 4:

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared a poem about his eye surgery, saying that he is in the “sweet company” of those who care for him.

The actor, who had revealed about the eye surgery on March 1, also expressed his gratitude to fans for their well wishes in the poem.

In the poem, posted on his official blog on Thursday, Bachchan said that he is “without sight” but not “sightless”.

“I am without sight, but sightless not in my path, I am without convenience, but never inconvenienced,” he began.

“A gracious opulent heart, doth blossom with gratitude… For some time i am but time bound now. For the prayers I get I am folded hands bound, yes folded hands bound… Ever folded hands bound,” he wrote.

On Monday, the actor had said that the best is being done for him.

“Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well. The sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused,” Bachchan had posted.

He had hoped to fully recover before the shoot of his next film with director Vikas Bahl.

Bachchan has four films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure “Brahmastra”, Ajay Devgn’s “Mayday”, thriller “Chehre” and sports-drama “Jhund”. (PTI)