BHYCC to organise Bahujan Haq Yatra from Lakhanpur on Oct 25

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: A three-day march aimed at raising awareness about constitutional rights, social justice, equality, women's empowerment and Bahujan unity, the Bahujan Haq Yatra Coordination Committee (BHYCC) is going to organise 'Bahujan Haq Yatra'.

The yatra will commence from Lakhanpur on October 25 and culminate at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chowk, Jammu, on October 27.

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According to the organisers, the proposed route will cover Lakhanpur, Kalibadi, Pallimorh, Barnoti, Rajbagh, Chann Arorian, Chadwal, Dayalachak, Hiranagar, Ghagwal, Samba, Vijaypur, Bari Brahmana, Kunjwani, Satwari and Jammu city before concluding at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chowk.

The organisations and representatives associated with the initiative and Yatra Co ordinator Sahil Kundal of Bhim Kranti Sena J&K with allied organisation representatives namely RD Thappa of Ambedkar Yuva Sangathan; Brij Mohan Mehra of All India Kashyap Mahasangh; Mohd. Latif Qureshi and Prof. Kali Dass of All India Backward Classes Union J&K; Er. Joginder Paul of All J&K Retired SC/ST Employees Forum; Karam Kumar of Boria Biradari Sabha; C.K. Bomal of Shri Guru Ravi Dass S.S. Trust; Kesar Singh of All J&K Satsang Society; Kali Dass of All J&K Mahasha Sadhar Sabha; and Bharat Hans, former president of All J&K Valmiki Sadhar Sabha are supporting this yatra.

Other representatives include Surinder Attri of Bhim Army; Er. R.C. Bhasin of All J&K Guru Ravi Dass Sabha; Mohinder Bhagat of All J&K Bhagat Mahasabha; Puran Chand of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Educational Society; F.C. Satia of All India Backward Classes Federation; Sham Lal Basson of All J&K Dalit Chetna Manch; Sunita Bangotra of Savitri Bai Phule Mahila Sangathan; Dr. Rajinder Sambyal of Dr. Ambedkar Welfare Association; Narinder Dutt of All J&K Megh Sabha; Bansi Lal Chaudhary of All J&K OBC Mahasabha; K.K. Fotra of All J&K Sain Samaj Sabha; Prithi Singh of All J&K Batwal Welfare Association; Raj Kumar Choudhary of All J&K Vishwakarma Sabha; Shahid Saleem of United Peace Alliance; Sham Lal Radha of All J&K Barwala Sabha; Mukhtiar Kalia of All J&K Bazigar Welfare Association; Bahadur Lal, former president of Saryara Sabha Bahu Fort Jammu.