Bhutan glacial lake outburst: Gasa Tshachu hot spring washed away, flood alerts issued in India

THIMPHU, Oct 30: A reported glacial lake outburst at Sintaphu Lake in Bhutan's northern Gasa district has triggered flooding, washing away the popular Gasa Tshachu hot spring complex and damaging a key road connecting Punakha and Gasa.

The incident has raised concerns over downstream communities in Bhutan and neighbouring India, prompting precautionary evacuations and flood warnings along the Sankosh River. With the full extent of the damage and the cause of the sudden water release yet to be confirmed, authorities are continuing to assess the situation.

A section of the Punakha-Gasa Secondary National Highway near the 31.85-kilometer point has been completely washed away, which has led to the closure of the road to all traffic until further notice.

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Bhutan is assessing a reported glacial lake outburst at Sintaphu Lake in the northern district of Gasa after floodwater damaged part of the road towards Laya on October 29.

The surge has prompted precautionary evacuations in Bhutan and warnings for communities along the Sankosh River in neighbouring India. However, no deaths or injuries had been reported by the morning of October 30.

The cause of the release, the volume of water involved, and the full extent of the damage remained unconfirmed, Daily Bhutan said.

Amid excessive and heavy rainfall, a sudden release of water was reported from Sintaphu Lake on Thursday evening. Due to this, floodwater reached Taktsemakhang at about 8.15 pm, damaging a section of the road serving Laya and forcing its closure.

People in potentially exposed locations were moved to safer ground and warning sirens were activated. The road damage has disrupted access to Laya, one of Bhutan's most remote highland communities.

Notably, Sintaphu is a high-altitude glacial lake at the headwaters of the Mo Chhu. It appears on Bhutan's official list of 17 potentially dangerous glacial lakes. This classification basically means the lake requires continued monitoring because of its physical characteristics and the possible consequences of a sudden release.

Floodwater released from Sintaphu Lake enters the Mo Chhu, which flows south through Gasa and Punakha in Bhutan. At Punakha, the Mo Chhu joins the Pho Chhu to form the Punatsangchhu River. The river then flows south into India, where it is known as the Sankosh River. This interconnected river system raises concerns about potential flooding in downstream areas of West Bengal and Assam.

The shared river system led authorities in both states to issue precautionary warnings. Communities near vulnerable sections of the Sankosh were advised to remain alert and move away from riverbanks where necessary.

Moreover, a glacial lake outburst flood, commonly called a GLOF, is basically the sudden release of water stored in a lake formed near a glacier.

Many glacial lakes are held back by moraines, which are natural barriers made of rock, sediment and ice. A landslide, avalanche, ice collapse, earthquake or weakening of the barrier can cause water to escape.

Significantly, the resulting flood may move rapidly through the narrow valleys while carrying mud, boulders, trees and other debris. This can increase the danger to roads, bridges, settlements and farmland.

Bhutan is testing different approaches to reduce these risks. Recent work at Thorthormi Lake in Lunana includes a siphon system designed to lower the lake's water level in a controlled manner.

Following the reported Sintaphu Lake outburst, attention remains focused on assessing the damage, monitoring downstream river conditions and ensuring the safety of communities in potentially affected areas.

This incident serves as another reminder of the importance of glacial lake monitoring, effecting warning systems and preparedness in Bhutan's mountain communities.

Furthermore, the information on the extent of the flooding, infrastructure damage and any additional impacts is expected as authorities complete their assessments.

(UNI)