Bhupender Yadav, Rekha Gupta Review Pollution Control Measures In Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 13: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday reviewed pollution control measures at the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's Integrated Command and Control Centre.

They also virtually inaugurated 13 air quality monitoring stations in the national capital.

During the review, Yadav highlighted the Delhi government's 11 action points to tackle air pollution, saying coordinated action by multiple agencies had helped improve air quality at Anand Vihar, a major pollution hotspot in the city.

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He said the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar had dropped from 430 on August 30 to 92, attributing the improvement to coordinated efforts by the government, the traffic police, the public works department and other agencies.

Yadav said the government had increased the combined fleet of electric and CNG buses to more than 5,500 and established charging infrastructure to support their operations.

Emphasising a coordinated approach to pollution control, he said the government would continue to monitor pollution hotspots across Delhi, with the Delhi government and the Central Pollution Control Board keeping track of the situation.

He also called on the people to support efforts to combat air pollution, saying it is a collective responsibility.

Later, responding to questions on the INDIA bloc's protest over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Yadav said the exercise was an ongoing Election Commission process conducted in accordance with established guidelines.

He alleged that opposition parties have been raising objections selectively, depending on their potential electoral outcomes. He said the process was not new.

Chief Minister Gupta criticised opposition leaders over the protests, alleging that they were driven by political ambitions and did not care about party workers, the public or police personnel.

"These people who call themselves the so-called opposition are so consumed by their political ambitions that they care about no one," she said, adding that they were attempting to damage the system to fulfil their political objectives.

The chief minister said people across the country were watching the opposition's actions and accused it of trying to mislead the public. (PTI)