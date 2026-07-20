Bhupender Yadav meets UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell

NEW DELHI, July 20: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday met United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell here and discussed various issues, including just transition and climate finance.

"Delighted to have met with UNFCCC Executive Secretary Mr Simon Stiell in New Delhi today. We had an engaging discussion on important agenda items with particular focus on adaptation, technology transfer, climate finance, global stocktake, and just transition," Yadav said in a post on X.

"Elaborated on how India under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, has not only submitted its enhanced NDCs, but also achieved it successfully way earlier than its stipulated timeline. India is also taking strides in other allied sectors to combat the climate change crisis," he added.

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Appointed in August 2022 and reappointed in 2025, Steill leads the UN agency responsible for global climate change negotiations and treaties. (PTI)