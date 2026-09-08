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Home / National / Bhupen Hazarika's voice carries Assam's soul, NE's spirit to entire nation: PM

Bhupen Hazarika's voice carries Assam's soul, NE's spirit to entire nation: PM

GUWAHATI, Sep 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the voice of eminent singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika carried the soul of Assam and the spirit of the Northeast to the entire nation. The Prime Minister, in a tribute to...

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Daily Excelsior
11:45 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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GUWAHATI, Sep 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the voice of eminent singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika carried the soul of Assam and the spirit of the Northeast to the entire nation.

The Prime Minister, in a tribute to Hazarika on his birth centenary, said that his songs brought people closer.

''On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the legendary Dr Bhupen Hazarika Ji. His voice carried the soul of Assam and the spirit of the Northeast to the entire nation,'' Modi said in a post on X.

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