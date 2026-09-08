GUWAHATI, Sep 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the voice of eminent singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika carried the soul of Assam and the spirit of the Northeast to the entire nation.

The Prime Minister, in a tribute to Hazarika on his birth centenary, said that his songs brought people closer.

''On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the legendary Dr Bhupen Hazarika Ji. His voice carried the soul of Assam and the spirit of the Northeast to the entire nation,'' Modi said in a post on X.