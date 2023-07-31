Bhoti teacher posts

Sir,

The demand raised by the MP from Ladakh before the Union Secretary of Education is a long pending one and needs to be resolved at the earliest.Bhoti being the mother tongue of students is essential as medium of instruction for imparting education upto primary classes in schools.

According to NEP-2020 mother tongue should be the medium of instruction upto primary classes and in case there are not language teachers in schools the whole purpose of NEP-2020 shall be defeated. Besides,this language holds special significance-social and cultural-for the people of Ladakh. Therefore,recruitment of Bhoti teachers is essential and recruitment process should be done at the earliest.

Tsewang Dorjay

Phyang Leh