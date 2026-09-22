Bhopal media delegation meets PIB Jammu Director, visits NHAI projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: A 10-member media delegation from Bhopal today visited the Media Centre Building and interacted with Neha Jalali, Director, PIB Jammu, who briefed the journalists about major developments in Jammu and Kashmir in connectivity, infrastructure, healthcare, entrepreneurship and economic opportunities following the abrogation of Article 370.

Jalali highlighted the expansion and upgradation of road infrastructure, including major highways, bridges and tunnels. She also spoke about the growth of AIIMS Jammu and its role in strengthening advanced healthcare facilities and access to specialized medical services in the region.

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On emerging economic opportunities, Jalali highlighted the Aroma Mission, saying initiatives in aromatic and allied sectors could promote cultivation, value addition and entrepreneurship. She also highlighted J&K's cultural diversity and heritage, including its traditions, languages, festivals, handicrafts, arts and cuisines.

Later, the delegation, led by Shariq Noor, Deputy Director, Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Bhopal, visited the Regional Office of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Jammu and undertook a field visit to key highway infrastructure projects.

NHAI Project Director Rajiv Kumar briefed the delegation about major highway and tunnel projects in J&K, describing NH-44 as a key connectivity corridor. He informed that four-laning of the highway is nearing completion, with around 15 km remaining.

The delegation was also briefed about the Delhi-Katra Expressway and the use of tunnels, which has reduced the road distance to Srinagar by around 45 km and saved more than an hour of travel time. The team visited the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel and was apprised of its role in reducing travel time and improving reliability of the Jammu-Srinagar corridor.

Officials said the Zojila Tunnel is expected to become operational by December 2027, while the proposed Katra-Kulgam road project is under DPR preparation.

The delegation was informed that 22 NHAI projects covering 382 km have been completed at a cost of Rs 14,819 crore, while 16 projects covering 320 km are under implementation at an estimated cost of Rs 22,277 crore.