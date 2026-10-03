Bhartiya Yog Sansthan celebrates ‘Yog Diwas’ with enthusiasm

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Bhartiya Yog Sansthan (BYS), Jammu Prant, celebrated "Yog Diwas" with immense enthusiasm, devotion, and spiritual fervour at the Bhartiya Yog Sansthan Ashram in Gole Gujral, Jammu.

The two-hour event drew over 400 Sadhaks, including men, women, and children. Participants represented all seven Yoga districts of Jammu Prant-Aap Shambu, Jambu Lochan, Baba Jitto, Chander Bhaga, Purmandal, Bahu, and Ranbir.

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The main function was presided over by Satya Pal, president, Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, Jammu Prant. Rajesh Gupta, president, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The programme commenced with the chanting of Vedic Mantras, filling the premises with spiritual energy. Senior Shikshaks conducted various Yog Kriyas and Asanas, with participants demonstrating exceptional discipline and dedication. The gathering concluded with prayers and Samoohik Shanti Path, promoting an atmosphere of peace, harmony, and togetherness.

Addressing the gathering, Satya Pal highlighted the Sansthan's crucial role in spreading Yoga as a holistic way of life that brings discipline to the body, tranquility to the mind, and harmony to society. Expressing satisfaction over the expanding network of Yoga Kendras across Jammu Prant, he commended the dedicated efforts of Sadhaks, Shikshaks, and workers, noting that growing public participation reflects an increasing awareness of Yoga's daily importance.

Speaking as the chief guest, Rajesh Gupta described BYS as a vital social and cultural asset. He urged the Government of J&K to include the Gole Gujral Ashram on Jammu's tourist map and suggested making it a key spiritual attraction for pilgrims during the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The grand event reaffirmed the Sansthan's unwavering commitment to promoting physical health, mental peace, pure thoughts, and societal harmony through Yoga.