Bharti Airtel Strengthens Connectivity For Amarnath Yatra With Expanded Network Coverage

Srinagar, July 3: Bharti Airtel on Friday expanded its mobile network along the Amarnath Yatra routes by deploying new sites on the Pahalgam axis, aiming to ensure seamless connectivity for pilgrims, security personnel, and local authorities.

The telecom company said it has deployed new mobile network sites at Chandanwari, Pissu Top and Betaab Valley, extending coverage along the Pahalgam route. The expansion complements its existing network at Baltal, ensuring improved connectivity up to the holy Amarnath cave shrine.

The deployment was carried out in close coordination with the relevant government authorities and local administration to strengthen communications infrastructure during the Yatra. The enhanced coverage will provide reliable voice and data connectivity, support emergency communication, and improve digital access for the millions of pilgrims.

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“At Airtel, we remain committed to connecting people, communities, and essential services, even in some of the most challenging terrains,” said Vikram R S, COO – Jammu and Kashmir, Bharti Airtel.

“The expansion of our network across both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes for the Amarnath Yatra reflects our continued investment in Jammu & Kashmir and our commitment to ensuring that pilgrims, security personnel, and authorities remain reliably connected throughout this important annual pilgrimage.”

Airtel’s ongoing expansion in such challenging environments reflects its dedication to bridging the connectivity gap and powering India’s digital transformation.