Mumbai, Oct 7: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday that the people of Bharat should follow their traditions and work for the betterment of society and the world, stressing that everyone should contribute towards ensuring a fulfilling life for all.

Bharat's traditions are key to ensuring the safety and welfare of society and the world, he said after inaugurating various initiatives at the Gau-Vigyan Anusandhan Kendra in Deolapur, Nagpur district, to mark the birth centenary year of late VHP president Ashok Singhal.

"For the safety of our lives, society, religion and the betterment of the world, the path that is becoming unavoidable every passing day is that the people of Bharat should live as per their traditions and succeed. Everyone should have a fulfilling life, and we all should do something," he said.

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The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said the number of people "engaged in good work" was not enough when compared with the size of society and called for greater participation by people in social causes.

He said there were two ways of remembering good people -- by doing good work or merely remembering those who had done good work. Many people, he said, believed that someone else should undertake such work even when they knew what needed to be done.

"People say they have a job and a family to raise, but expect someone else to do something good for society," Bhagwat said, adding that when something good happens, it reflects the contribution of the entire society.

He said people who demonstrate sacrifice and endurance in their personal lives can inspire others to take difficult paths and move forward.

"When you give a lot, you get a lot in return also," Bhagwat said, citing the examples of late Moropant Pinglay and VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) leader Ashok Singhal, who, he said, dedicated their lives to a larger cause and are widely honoured today.

Bhagwat said the two leaders did not focus on personal gains but committed themselves to social welfare, eventually becoming prominent leaders.

He said whenever something good happens in the present, the world remembers those who had initiated such work in the past, and that remembering them was a true tribute to their commitment. (Agencies)