Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav draws 1.8 lakh visitors,  generates Rs 5k cr trade opportunities

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: The four-day Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav (BVM) 2026 concluded at Bharat Mandapam with more than 1.8 lakh visitors and trade opportunities valued at over Rs 5,000 crore, as Indian businesses sought to expand domestic and international market linkages.

Jointly organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the event brought together traders, manufacturers, exporters, startups, investors, policymakers, business leaders, consumers and overseas buyers, CAIT said in a statement.

CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal said the extensive business interactions, buyer-seller meetings, sourcing engagements and partnership discussions during the event generated trade opportunities exceeding Rs 5,000 crore, with many of the engagements expected to translate into business deals in the coming months.

A major feature of the event was its international participation, with 347 delegates from 23 countries across Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America.

The overseas delegates explored sourcing opportunities, strategic partnerships, joint ventures, technology collaborations, contract manufacturing and long-term trade arrangements with Indian enterprises, according to CAIT. The participation underscored growing international interest in India as a manufacturing and supply-chain destination.

The event also attracted more than 20 leading brand representatives and global buying houses, including Primark Group, Reliance Retail, Triburg, Impulse and New Times Group. These companies held meetings with Indian exhibitors across textiles, fashion, agriculture, lifestyle, handicrafts, fast-moving consumer goods and manufacturing, potentially opening new avenues for exports and access to overseas markets.

BVM 2026 showcased Indian businesses across a broad range of sectors, including agriculture and food processing, FMCG, organic products, textiles and apparel, handicrafts, leather and footwear, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, electronics, renewable energy, building materials, automotive components, logistics, digital solutions, retail, e-commerce, tourism, hospitality and MSME manufacturing.

A key attraction was CAIT's new initiative, The Bharat Innovation & Startup Exchange (BISE), which featured more than 150 startup pitch sessions, eight panel discussions and participation from 35 experts and more than 50 investors. The investors had an average investment capacity of Rs 500 crore, providing startups with opportunities for funding, partnerships and business expansion.

The Mahotsav also hosted 18 knowledge sessions, two country dialogues and 36 I-Talks focused on trade, technology, innovation, investment, exports and economic growth. More than 150 non-resident Indians also participated, strengthening business connections between Indian enterprises and the diaspora.

Khandelwal said the event, supported by organisations including Ideas for Ability Expo, PIOCCI and Rotary International District 3011, brought business, innovation, social inclusion and international cooperation together on a single platform.

"The remarkable success of Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026 has demonstrated the growing strength, competitiveness, and global aspirations of Indian enterprise. More importantly, it has created a powerful national platform for Indian businesses to expand from local markets to global opportunities, further accelerating India's journey towards becoming a leading economic powerhouse and a truly self-reliant nation," Khandelwal said.

The organisers said the Mahotsav was aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vocal for Local, Local to Global and Atmanirbhar Bharat," with the event seeking to connect Indian enterprises with domestic consumers, institutional buyers and international markets.

With its scale of participation, international representation and business engagements, BVM 2026 positioned itself as a major platform for Indian trade and enterprise, particularly for MSMEs and emerging businesses seeking access to investment, technology, buyers and global supply chains. (PTI)