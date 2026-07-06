Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh thanks Dr Jitendra for Govt decision to redeploy erstwhile Ordnance employees

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 5 : A 19-member national delegation representing Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and affiliated employees' organisations from across the country called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today to discuss a range of issues relating to Government employees, pensioners and administrative reforms.

The delegation appreciated the Minister for facilitating the Government's employee-centric initiatives, particularly the decision to redeploy nearly 65,000 erstwhile Ordnance Factory employees into regular Government service, describing it as a landmark measure that has secured the future of thousands of employees following the restructuring of the Ordnance Factory Board. Pertinent to mention that the Govt had earlier taken a decision to wind up Ordnance Factories across the country and convert the same into corporations.

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The delegation comprised representatives of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS), Government Employees National Confederation (GENC), Public Sector Employees National Confederation, SHAR Employees Trade Union and Space Employees Association, representing employees from defence establishments, public sector organisations, scientific institutions and other Central Government services across the country.

Welcoming the delegation, Dr. Jitendra Singh appreciated the constructive role played by employee organisations in bringing service-related issues before the Government through institutional dialogue. He said regular interaction with stakeholders helps strengthen governance and facilitates timely resolution of issues concerning Government employees and pensioners.

The delegation thanked Dr. Jitendra Singh, as a member of the Empowered Group of Ministers (EGoM), for supporting the extension of deemed deputation of erstwhile Ordnance Factory employees till the date of retirement. Representatives said the subsequent decision to redeploy these employees into regular Government service has provided long-term service security to nearly 65,000 employees and addressed one of the most significant concerns arising from the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board.

The representatives also discussed a number of service-related issues requiring further consideration. These included extending the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme to compassionate appointment cases, career progression, cadre-related matters and wider stakeholder consultations on issues concerning Government employees.

The delegation also appreciated the continued engagement with recognised employee organisations during deliberations on matters relating to personnel administration and future policy reforms. It suggested that administrative processes may continue to be simplified to reduce avoidable litigation and ensure timely resolution of service-related matters affecting employees.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, under PM Narendra Modi, the Government remains committed to a consultative and responsive approach in addressing issues concerning Government employees and pensioners. He said every genuine representation receives due consideration through the appropriate Ministries and Departments and that suggestions aimed at improving governance, simplifying procedures and enhancing administrative efficiency are always welcome.

The Minister said, PM Modi has always prioritised making governance more transparent, efficient and citizen-centric through progressive administrative reforms. He said continued dialogue with employee organisations plays an important role in identifying practical issues and evolving appropriate policy responses in the larger public interest.