NEW DELHI, Aug 15: The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the sequencing of his tri-coloured pocket squares, saying it seems he is celebrating the Independence Day of Ireland instead of India's.

For the Independence Day event, Modi paired his white kurta and chocolate brown vest with the traditional turban, common in Rajasthani and Gujarati culture. He also sported three pocket squares in saffron, green and white colours.

Some users on social media pointed out that the pocket squares, supposed to depict the tricolour, were not in the right sequence.