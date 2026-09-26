Bhandari is CBSE chairman, Chauhan AS&FA Steel Ministry

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: Erstwhile J&K cadre IAS officers Sarita Chauhan and Mandeep K Bhandari have been appointed to key posts at the Centre following approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

According to an order, the ACC approved the appointment of 1999-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer Sarita Chauhan as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Steel.

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She is currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel.

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Chauhan has held several important positions in Jammu and Kashmir, including Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department and School Education Department.

She has also served as Chairperson of the J&K Special Tribunal besides holding various other administrative assignments in the Union Territory.

The ACC also approved the appointment of 2001-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer Mandeep K Bhandari, presently serving as Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Ministry of Education, in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India by temporarily upgrading the post.

Bhandari has served in several key positions in Jammu and Kashmir, including Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, and Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.