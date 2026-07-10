Bhalla seeks resignation of Pradhan over NEET scam

Congress protests at Dansal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: J&K Congress leaders and activists today strongly demanded resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET scam and restoration of statehood to the J&K during a massive rally at Dansal in Nagrota constituency.

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The rally was led by JKPCC working president, Raman Bhalla alongwith chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Th Romal Singh, Madan Dubey and other senior functionaries of Nagrota Assembly constituency.

A large gathering of Congress workers took out a protest rally in the Dansal market seeking resignation of Union Education Minister over repeated paper leaks, fair probe in Ram Temple theft and setting up of trust of saints, Shankracharyas, early restoration of statehood and water, power crises in several areas of Nagrota Assembly constituency.

The protesters raised slogans against Modi Government and BJP over these issues of public concern and failure on multiple fronts.

Addressing the gathering Bhalla hit out at Modi Government for the commercialisation of Education and repeated scams in NEET paper leak and other prestigious examinations, causing frustration amongst the students and youth, who are committing suicides.

There are 90 incidents of paper leaks in the past ten years but due to lack of accountability the system has rotten and time and it is happening. Prime Minister should sack the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan immediately and bring reforms in the system.

Referring to "Chanda Chori " in Ram temple, Bhalla termed it a serious issue which has hurt the sentiments of entire Hindu population but the trust has not been dissolved yet and a fair probe under Supreme Court Judge should be held tomorrow punish culprits and create a fool proof mechanism.

He said that BJP has betrayed the people of J&K over the issue of statehood and people are sandwiched between dual control system and facing corruptions and arrogance of administration.

Congress is fighting for statehood for over one & half years and held strong protest at Jantar Mantir Delhi too but BJP is silent. Even BJP president Nitin Nabin didn't utter a word on statehood during his Jammu visit.

Ravinder Sharma (Ex-MLC) lashed out at the BJP for the mess in the management of Ram Temple, stating that the loot of donations has taken place under the nose of double engine government of BJP- RSS and are answerable. A fair probe and transparent system can restore faith of people in the system.

Several prominent persons joined Congress along with their supports on the occasion.