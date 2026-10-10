Bhalla, Ravinder meet DyCM, raise Gangyal hospital issue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Former minister and JKPCC working president, Raman Bhalla and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma (Ex MLC) today met the Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and raised the issue of ongoing process of the installation of statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Gangyal.

They discussed the long pending issue for which the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had issued orders on the request of Congress delegation headed by Raman Bhalla sometimes ago.

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Deputy Chief Minister spoke to the concerned authorities to quickly do the needful in this regard and assured the Congress leaders to ensure the same within shortest possible time.

Ravinder Sharma discussed the urgent restoration of Sunderbani Swami Ji Ashram to Doba- Lamman damaged road for traffic movement besides submitting a memorandum to him to include the area of Swami Vishwatmanand Ji Ashram and its surroundings for the overall development into a major religious cultural and spiritual destination with better facilities of all sorts including road network and other infrastructure under various mega schemes for religious tourism. He brought to his notice the hardships faced by a large population of around 3000 of Doba, Lamman area, Kund areas due to blockage of the link road due to erosion of eastern banks for the last over three months and urgent need to restore the road for vehicular movement till the complete project is sanctioned on priority.

Deputy Chief Minister directed the concerned Executive Engineer R&B to immediately take up the restoration work of the said road for removing hardships to the inhabitants. He also agreed to the suggestions of Sharma to visit the area in near future to explore the possibility of further development projects as demanded by former MLC.

Ex-MLC also urged him to expedite the developmental works especially road connectivity in Sunderbani area which is facing gross neglect in many spheres. Jatin Vashisht, senior Congress leader also accompanied them.